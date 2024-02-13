Dye & Durham Posts Q2 Loss Flat With Last Year; Revenue Increases

(RTTNews) - Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO), a provider of legal software, Tuesday reported a loss of $34.8 million for the second quarter, same as last year.

Revenue for the quarter, however, increased 17 percent year-on-year to $110,2 million. The 17% growth in revenue reflects the divestiture of TM Group in August 2023. In the comparative period last year, revenue included an additional $12.5 million. Revenue grew 3%, including the impact of TMG in the comparative period.

The company's Board has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01875 per share payable on or about February 28 to shareholders of record on February 21.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.