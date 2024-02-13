News & Insights

Dye & Durham Posts Q2 Loss Flat With Last Year; Revenue Increases

February 13, 2024 — 08:24 am EST

(RTTNews) - Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO), a provider of legal software, Tuesday reported a loss of $34.8 million for the second quarter, same as last year.

Revenue for the quarter, however, increased 17 percent year-on-year to $110,2 million. The 17% growth in revenue reflects the divestiture of TM Group in August 2023. In the comparative period last year, revenue included an additional $12.5 million. Revenue grew 3%, including the impact of TMG in the comparative period.

The company's Board has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01875 per share payable on or about February 28 to shareholders of record on February 21.

