Stocks

Dye & Durham Posts 300% Revenue Growth In 3Q: Shares Jump 6%

Contributor
Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf TipRanks
Published

Shares of Dye & Durham (DND) rose as much as 6% in early trading Wednesday after the provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal and business professionals announced strong revenue growth in its third quarter.

The company’s revenue for 3Q 2021 came in at C$68.9 million, increasing 300% from the prior-year quarter.

However, the company reported a net loss of C$10.6 million in the quarter ended March 31, worse than the net loss of C$1.3 million for the same quarter in fiscal 2020. Financial costs related to recent financings are mainly responsible for the rise in the net loss. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to C$37.6 million in 3Q 2021, up 267% from C$10.3 million in 3Q 2020.

Dye & Durham ended the quarter with access to over C$1 billion of capital which will be used to execute its strategy of growth through acquisitions.

Dye & Durham’s CEO Matt Proud said, "The Company's strong financial performance and growth in the third quarter demonstrate our ability to successfully execute on our acquisition strategy. During the quarter we made significant progress on integration and realizing synergies from recent acquisitions, which we expect will continue to drive even stronger financial results in the current quarter."(See Dye & Durham stock analysis on TipRanks.)

Last week, CIBC analyst Stephanie Price started coverage of DND with a Hold rating and a C$47.00 price target (17.5% upside potential).

The rest of the Street is cautiously optimistic on DND with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 2 Buys and 1 Hold. The average analyst price target of C$55.00 implies a 37.5% upside potential from current levels. Shares have increased by 85% over the past six months.

Related News:
Lightspeed Partners With Google To Help Small Businesses Increase Revenues
WELL Health Posts 150% Revenue Growth In 1Q; Shares Drop 4%
Nuvei Posts Better-Than-Expected 1Q Results; Shares Pop 7%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Stocks Videos

    #TradeTalks: Stocks have struggled to set new highs, despite all the recent economic data

    Stocks have struggled to set new highs, despite all the recent economic data which is starting to look like the V-shaped recovery some forecast just 12 months ago. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino.

    Apr 28, 2021

    TipRanks

    TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular