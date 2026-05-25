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Dye & Durham Names Steve Waszak Interim CFO, Appoints Mary Filippelli As Chair Of Board

May 25, 2026 — 10:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Monday, Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) announced the appointment of Steve Waszak as the new Interim Chief Financial Officer, replacing Sandra Bell. Meanwhile, the company continues to search for a permanent CFO.

Also, Mary Filippelli was appointed as Chair of the Board until the next annual meeting.

She currently serves as a director of Sylogist Ltd. and previously served as an independent director of Canadian Western Bank, Fidelity Investments Canada and Ontario Power Generation.

DND is currently trading at C$2.91, up 1.92 percent on the Toronto Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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