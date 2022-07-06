Dye & Durham Makes Revised A$4.70/shr Proposal To Link Group

(RTTNews) - Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) said Wednesday that it has made a second revised proposal to Link Administration Holdings Limited (LNK.AX) with respect to its offer to acquire Link Group.

Dye & Durham's latest proposal of up to A$4.70 per Link Group share is comprised of A$4.57 per share in base consideration under the proposed acquisition's scheme implementation deed and up to A$0.13 per share contemplated under the scheme implementation deed for the proceeds from the sale of Link Group's Banking and Credit Management business.

Dye & Durham said in late June 2022 that it reduced its purchase offer price to A$4.30 per Link Group share from A$5.50 per share offered by Dye & Durham in December 2021.

Dye & Durham noted on Wednesday that it has reiterated it is not prepared to make any further amendments or alterations to the scheme implementation deed.

The company believes that the second revised proposal will give greater certainty to Link Group shareholders regarding the transaction and will lead to its successful completion.

