Dye & Durham makes $825 million play for Link's units

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Australia's Link Administration Holdings Ltd LNK.AX said on Wednesday it received an A$1.27 billion ($825.37 million) bid from Canada's Dye & Durham (D&D) DND.TO for the firm's corporate markets and banking segments days after D&D's takeover offer for the entire company fell through.

($1 = 1.5387 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi and Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

