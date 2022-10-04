Oil

Dye & Durham makes $825 million play for Link's units

Australia's Link Administration Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday it received an A$1.27 billion ($825.37 million) bid from Canada's Dye & Durham (D&D) for the firm's corporate markets and banking segments days after D&D's takeover offer for the entire company fell through.

