Dye & Durham Explores Strategic Options Including Possible Sale

(RTTNews) - Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO), a provider of cloud-based legal practice management software, announced that its board has initiated a review of strategic alternatives to maximize value for all shareholders. The review may include a sale of the company, asset sales, recapitalizations or potential mergers.

In addition, the company has entered into a Cooperation Agreement with Plantro Ltd, under which Plantro has agreed to withdraw its special meeting requisition. As part of this agreement, David Danziger, will be appointed to the Board forthwith. Danziger will also join and serve as Chair of a newly formed Special Committee tasked with leading the strategic review. The Agreement also contains customary standstill provisions and voting commitments.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.