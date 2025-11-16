Dye & Durham (DYNDF) Price Target Decreased by 45.47% to 6.04

The average one-year price target for Dye & Durham (OTCPK:DYNDF) has been revised to $6.04 / share. This is a decrease of 45.47% from the prior estimate of $11.08 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.24 to a high of $10.87 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 36.31% from the latest reported closing price of $9.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dye & Durham. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DYNDF is 0.05%, an increase of 16.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.08% to 6,412K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 4,635K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,460K shares , representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DYNDF by 18.86% over the last quarter.

FICDX - Fidelity Canada Fund holds 822K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 789K shares , representing an increase of 4.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DYNDF by 23.24% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 140K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares , representing an increase of 7.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DYNDF by 7.60% over the last quarter.

FWATX - Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 136K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

TIFF INVESTMENT PROGRAM - TIFF Multi-Asset Fund holds 133K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 131K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DYNDF by 13.74% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.