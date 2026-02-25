Dye & Durham (DYNDF) Price Target Decreased by 19.48% to 5.15

The average one-year price target for Dye & Durham (OTCPK:DYNDF) has been revised to $5.15 / share. This is a decrease of 19.48% from the prior estimate of $6.39 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.95 to a high of $11.14 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 45.76% from the latest reported closing price of $9.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dye & Durham. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 37.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DYNDF is 0.07%, an increase of 52.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.77% to 5,978K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 4,635K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,460K shares , representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DYNDF by 18.86% over the last quarter.

FICDX - Fidelity Canada Fund holds 822K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 789K shares , representing an increase of 4.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DYNDF by 23.24% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 140K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares , representing an increase of 7.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DYNDF by 7.60% over the last quarter.

TIFF INVESTMENT PROGRAM - TIFF Multi-Asset Fund holds 133K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 131K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DYNDF by 13.74% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 62K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares , representing a decrease of 9.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DYNDF by 7.36% over the last quarter.

