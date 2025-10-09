Dye & Durham Board Approves Adoption Of Limited Duration Shareholder Rights Plan

(RTTNews) - Dye & Durham (DND.TO) issued an update on its strategic review process. In connection with the Cooperation Agreement, the company entered into with Plantro and Matthew Proud on July 29, 2025, Dye & Durham commenced a review of strategic alternatives. The Strategic Committee has not solicited or received any proposals to acquire Dye & Durham other than the unsolicited, conditional acquisition proposal recently submitted by Plantro.

The company also announced that the Board, upon the unanimous recommendation of the Strategic Committee, has approved the adoption of a limited duration shareholder rights plan pursuant to a shareholder rights plan agreement entered into with Computershare Investor Services Inc., as rights agent. The SRP is intended to guard against a creeping take-over bid that could adversely impact the strategic review process.

