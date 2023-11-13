Dye & Durham Begins Strategic Review Of Non-core Assets To Reduce Leverage Ratio; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Dye & Durham Ltd. (DND.TO), a provider of cloud-based legal practice management software for law firms, announced on Monday that it has started a strategic review of its non-core assets to significantly expedite its previously announced plan to reduce its leverage ratio.

Following the news, DND.TO was trading up by 5.57 percent at C$10.80 per share on the Toronto stock exchange.

"The strategic review will include the examination of a variety of options intended to generate additional capital to deliver on the company's stated goal of reducing its leverage to less than four times total net debt to adjusted EBITDA as soon as possible," the company said.

These options include the potential partial or complete sale of non-core assets, such as DND's financial services business, among others.

As part of the move, Dye & Durham has retained Goldman Sachs and Canaccord Genuity Corp. as its financial advisors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.