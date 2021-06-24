US Markets
Dye & Durham appoint JPMorgan, Scotiabank advisers for strategic review

Kanishka Singh Reuters
June 24 (Reuters) - Dye & Durham Ltd DND.TO said the special committee of its board has appointed JPMorgan JPM.N and Scotiabank as its financial advisers in connection to a strategic review process in response to a buyout offer from a management-led shareholder group worth about C$3.4 billion ($2.76 billion).

The Canadian cloud-based software maker said in May a newly formed special committee of independent directors would explore and evaluate potential strategic alternatives, including a merger, the sale of the company or its parts, and the sale of some of its assets.

($1 = 1.2308 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

