Dye & Durham Advocates for Stability and Growth

Dye & Durham is gearing up for its 2024 Annual Meeting with a new investor presentation highlighting its successful growth strategy and leadership transition. The company urges shareholders to support its experienced nominees to maintain momentum and avoid potential disruptions from Engine’s proposed changes. Since its IPO in 2020, Dye & Durham has become a leading legal technology firm through strategic growth and innovation.

