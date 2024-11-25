DyDo Group Finalizes Treasury Share Disposal for Employees

DyDo Group Holdings, Inc. (JP:2590) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

DyDo Group Holdings has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of treasury shares as restricted stock incentives for its Employee Shareholding Association. The number of shares and total value were adjusted due to a partial forfeiture linked to the number of consenting association members.

For further insights into JP:2590 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.