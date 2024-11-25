News & Insights

DyDo Group Finalizes Treasury Share Disposal for Employees

November 25, 2024 — 01:57 am EST

DyDo Group Holdings, Inc. (JP:2590) has released an update.

DyDo Group Holdings has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of treasury shares as restricted stock incentives for its Employee Shareholding Association. The number of shares and total value were adjusted due to a partial forfeiture linked to the number of consenting association members.

