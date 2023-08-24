Dycom's (DY) Q2 Earnings Top, Revenues Miss, Shares Up

Dycom Industries Inc. DY reported mixed results for second-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Jul 29, 2023). The quarterly earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Nonetheless, both metrics increased on a year-over-year basis. The upside was mainly backed by an increase in demand from four of its top five customers.



Shares of DY gained 3.9% during the trading session on Aug 23.

Earnings & Revenue Discussion

Dycom’s adjusted earnings of $2.03 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66 by 22.3%. The quarterly earnings increased from the year-ago adjusted figure of $1.46 per share. The uptrend was driven by higher adjusted EBITDA, lower amortization and higher gains on asset sales, partially offset by higher depreciation, stock-based compensation, interest expenses and taxes.



Contract revenues of $1,041.5 million increased 7.1% year over year but missed the consensus mark of $1,044 million by a meager 0.2%. With the deployment of gigabit wireline networks, wireless/wireline converged networks and wireless networks, the company witnessed an increase in demand from four of its top five customers.



The company’s top five customers represented 59.2% of total contract revenues, which declined 2.3% organically. Revenues from all other customers increased 24.6% organically in the quarter. The quarter marks the 18th consecutive period of organic growth for DY’s all other customers in aggregate, excluding the top five.



Dycom’s largest customer, AT&T, contributed 16.7% to total revenues. Lumen (the second-largest customer) contributed 15.6% to total revenues and grew 56.5% organically. This marks the sixth consecutive quarter of organic growth with Lumen. Comcast contributed 11.5% (up 6.9%), while Verizon represented 10.1% of total revenues and grew 29.8% organically. The company’s fifth customer contributed to 5.3% of revenues and grew 68.6% organically.



Fiber construction revenues from electric utilities increased 3.6% year over year organically and contributed 7.9% to total contract revenues in the quarter.



Dycom’s backlog at the fiscal second-quarter end totaled $6.207 billion, down from $6.316 billion in the prior quarter. Of the backlog, $3.523 billion is projected to be completed in the next 12 months.

Operating Highlights

Gross margin of 20.3% in the quarter expanded 240 basis points (bps) from the year-ago level.



Depreciation and amortization expenses of $38 million were up 7.5% year over year. General and administrative expenses of $84.8 million increased 15.7% year over year.



Adjusted EBITDA was $130.8 million during the quarter, up 24.9% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.6% expanded 180 bps from the year-ago level, given improved operating performance on the higher level of revenues in the quarter.

Financials

As of Jul 29, 2023, Dycom had liquidity of $685.9 million, including cash and cash equivalents worth $83.4 million (compared with $224.2 million on Jan 28, 2023). Long-term debt was $799.4 million at the fiscal second-quarter end, down from $807.4 million at the fiscal 2023-end.

Fiscal Q3 2024 Guidance

For the fiscal third quarter (ending Oct 28, 2023), management expects contract revenues to be in line with the year-ago level. DY expects $30 million of acquired contract revenues for the quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to increase 50-100 bps from the year-ago level. For the period, Dycom expects the effective tax rate to be 26% and diluted shares of 29.7 million. Interest expense, net, is likely to be $13.3 million and amortization expense to be $6.1 million.

AECOM ACM reported mixed third-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and earnings missing the same.



On a year-over-year basis, the top and bottom lines increased, backed by double-digit organic net service revenue growth in ACM’s design business.



Fluor Corporation FLR recently posted solid earnings for second-quarter 2023, which were more than double the Zacks Consensus Estimate and above five times the year-ago figure. Revenues also topped the consensus mark by 9.1% and increased 19.4% from the year-ago level.



FLR’s second-quarter top line was backed by a ramp-up of execution activities on several recently awarded projects in the Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions and Mission Solutions segments, partially offset by declines in the volume of execution activity for projects that were completed or nearing completion.



KBR, Inc. KBR reported mixed second-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Earnings beat the consensus estimate for the seventh straight quarter. Revenues, on the other hand, surpassed the mark in three of the trailing seven quarters and missed on other four occasions.



Although KBR’s quarterly earnings were impacted by losses related to convertible notes and a legacy legal matter, the company delivered a strong quarter of financial and environmental, social and governance or ESG performance, underpinned by its mission focus and operational discipline.

