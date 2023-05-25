Dycom's (DY) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Dycom Industries Inc. DY reported solid results for first-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Apr 29, 2023). The top and bottom lines surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased on a year-over-year basis. The upside was mainly backed by solid organic growth of the top five customers.



Shares of DY dropped 3.3% during the trading session and gained 0.5% in after-hour trading on May 24.

Earnings & Revenue Discussion

Dycom’s adjusted earnings of $1.73 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 70 cents by 147.1%. The quarterly earnings increased from the year-ago adjusted figure of 51 cents per share. The uptrend was driven by higher adjusted EBITDA, lower amortization and higher gains on asset sales, partially offset by higher depreciation, stock-based compensation, interest expenses and taxes.



Contract revenues of $1,045 million increased 19.3% year over year (all organic) and topped the consensus mark of $940 million by 11.2%. With the deployment of gigabit wireline networks, wireless/wireline converged networks and wireless networks, the company witnessed an increase in demand from four of its top five customers.



The company’s top five customers represented 65.5% of total contract revenues, which rose 20.7% organically. Revenues from all other customers increased 16.7% organically in the quarter. The quarter marks the 17th consecutive period of organic growth for DY’s all other customers in aggregate, excluding the top five.



Dycom’s largest customer AT&T contributed 21.5% to total revenues. Lumen (the second-largest customer) contributed 13% to total revenues and grew 70.4% organically. This marks the fifth consecutive quarter of organic growth with Lumen. Comcast contributed 11.5% (up 8.4%), while Frontier and Verizon represented 9.9% and 9.6% of total revenues, respectively. Frontier and Verizon rose 80.2% and 23.4% organically, respectively.



Fiber construction revenues from electric utilities increased 20% year over year, organically, and contributed 8% to total contract revenues in the quarter.



Dycom’s backlog at the end of the fiscal first quarter totaled $6.316 billion compared with $6.141 billion at the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023-end. Of the backlog, $3.482 billion is projected to be completed in the next 12 months.

Operating Highlights

Depreciation and amortization expenses of $37.3 million were up 1.7% year over year. General and administrative expenses of $82.4 million increased 18.7% year over year.



Adjusted EBITDA was $113.5 million during the quarter, up 78.2% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.9% expanded 360 basis points (bps) from the year-ago level.

Financials

As of Apr 29, 2023, Dycom had liquidity of $673.9 million, including cash and cash equivalents worth $71.4 million (compared with $224.2 million on Jan 28, 2023). Long-term debt was $803.4 million at the fiscal first-quarter end, down from $807.4 million at the fiscal 2023-end.

Fiscal Q2 2024 Guidance

For the fiscal second quarter (ending Jul 29, 2023), management expects contract revenues to grow in mid-single digits from the year-ago reported figure. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to increase 50-100 bps from the year-ago level. For the period, Dycom expects the effective tax rate to be 26% and diluted shares of 29.7 million. Interest expense is likely to be $12.2 million.

