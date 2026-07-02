Is Dycom's Backlog Expansion Improving Long-Term Revenue Visibility?

Dycom Industries, Inc. DY is strengthening long-term revenue visibility through a growing backlog supported by broad-based demand across communications and digital infrastructure markets. A larger and more diversified project pipeline, combined with longer customer commitments, provides greater confidence in future revenue generation while reinforcing the company's multiyear growth outlook.



In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, total backlog reached a record $11.9 billion, up 46.5% year over year and 25% sequentially, representing a book-to-bill ratio of 2.2x. The backlog became more diversified across customers, demand drivers and geographies, while some customers extended contract durations to secure skilled labor for future projects. These factors improve planning visibility and support efficient resource allocation. The company also raised its fiscal 2027 revenue guidance to $7.38-$7.65 billion, up from the prior guided range of $6.85-$7.15 billion, indicating confidence in sustained customer demand.



The diversified sources of backlog growth further strengthen Dycom's long-term revenue outlook. Communications benefited from expanding fiber-to-the-home deployments, additional geographic expansion and growing long-haul fiber activity. The Building Systems business also gained momentum following the successful integration of Power Solutions, while the pending acquisition of National Technology Integrators is expected to expand the company's data center capabilities and create additional cross-selling opportunities.



Looking ahead, rising investment in fiber networks, data centers and broadband infrastructure is likely to support additional backlog growth. Combined with a diversified project portfolio, longer-duration customer commitments and an expanding digital infrastructure platform, Dycom appears well positioned to convert its growing backlog into sustainable revenue growth over the coming years.

How Dycom Compares With Key Infrastructure Rivals

Dycom competes closely with MasTec, Inc. MTZ and EMCOR Group, Inc. EME in the infrastructure construction market.



EMCOR operates across electrical and mechanical construction, building services and industrial services markets, with strong exposure to mission-critical facilities and data center construction. The company benefits from broad geographic coverage, execution capabilities and a diversified project portfolio across multiple end markets. However, EMCOR’s business remains tied to the pace of large construction projects and customer capital spending across infrastructure sectors.



Meanwhile, MasTec maintains a diversified infrastructure platform spanning communications, power delivery, clean energy, industrial construction and pipeline markets. The company's broad service offering positions it to benefit from long-term investment trends such as AI-driven data centers, grid modernization and energy infrastructure expansion. At the same time, MasTec remains exposed to variability based on project timing and execution across multiple infrastructure segments.



Dycom's specialization in communications infrastructure and fiber network deployment provides a focused advantage as broadband expansion, fiber connectivity and AI-driven data center interconnection projects continue to grow. Long-standing customer relationships and expertise in wireline network construction support its market position. However, the company's performance remains closely linked to telecommunications investment cycles and customer network spending decisions.

DY Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this North America-based specialty contracting firm have gained 39.2% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DY stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 26.36, as evidenced by the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Revision of DY

Dycom’s earnings estimates for fiscal 2027 and 2028 have moved upward in the past 30 days to $16.35 and $19.95 per share, respectively. The estimates for fiscal 2027 and 2028 imply year-over-year growth of 36.6% and 22%, respectively.



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Dycom currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.