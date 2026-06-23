Dycom vs. Quanta: Which Infrastructure Growth Stock Is the Better Buy?

The U.S. digital infrastructure landscape continues to benefit from rising demand for connectivity, fiber expansion, data center development and broader network modernization initiatives. As customers pursue larger and more complex infrastructure programs, the need for execution certainty, skilled labor, integrated solutions and long-term project delivery capabilities has become increasingly important. Within this backdrop, Dycom Industries, Inc. DY and Quanta Services, Inc. PWR have emerged as two well-positioned infrastructure companies, each benefiting from expanding project pipelines, deep customer relationships and growing opportunities tied to digital infrastructure investment, communications networks and mission-critical development.



While Dycom is focused on fiber infrastructure, network deployment and building systems that connect businesses, communities and data centers, Quanta leverages its integrated solutions model, craft workforce and supply-chain capabilities to support utility, communications and large-load infrastructure projects. Both companies continue to emphasize workforce development, disciplined execution, scalability and their ability to serve as strategic partners on multi-year capital programs, positioning them to capitalize on durable infrastructure spending trends and increasing demand across converging end markets.



Let's dive deep and closely compare the fundamentals of the two stocks to determine which one is a better investment now.

The Case for Dycom Stock

This North America-based specialty contracting firm is benefiting from strong demand across fiber infrastructure, digital infrastructure and data center-related markets. In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, contract revenues increased 56.1% year over year as the company capitalized on expanding fiber-to-the-home deployments, long-haul and middle-mile fiber builds, and growing activity across its Building Systems segment. The company also reported record backlog levels, providing greater visibility into future work and reinforcing confidence in the durability of current demand trends.



In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, total backlog reached a record $11.9 billion, up 46.5% year over year and 25% sequentially. The company noted that awards continued to diversify across customers, geographies and demand drivers, while some customers extended contract durations to secure access to skilled labor. These longer-term commitments support workforce planning, investment decisions and the execution of multi-year infrastructure programs. Communications revenues grew 24.7% organically during the quarter, supported primarily by fiber-to-the-home activity as well as increasing long-haul and middle-mile opportunities.



However, sustaining this growth requires continued investment in workforce expansion, operational scaling and strategic acquisitions. The company is also dependent on the pace of customer deployments and project timing across large infrastructure programs, while portions of the long-haul fiber opportunity and BEAD-related activity are still in relatively early stages of development.



The company continues to broaden its digital infrastructure platform through Power Solutions and the planned acquisition of National Technology Integrators, creating a more comprehensive offering spanning electrical infrastructure, structured cabling and fiber connectivity. Combined with expanding data center activity, increasing cross-selling opportunities and the expected progression of BEAD-funded projects, Dycom appears well positioned to capitalize on growing infrastructure investment and evolving connectivity requirements across the United States.

The Case for Quanta Stock

This infrastructure solutions provider is benefiting from rising investment across utility, power, communications and large-load infrastructure markets. The company’s diversified business model, integrated solutions approach and expanding role in mission-critical infrastructure projects continue to support strong demand. In the first quarter of 2026, revenues increased 26.3% year over year, while record backlog levels reflected growing customer commitments and increasing visibility into future capital programs.



Demand visibility remains one of Quanta’s biggest strengths. The company ended the first quarter with a record backlog of $48.5 billion, up from $35.3 billion a year ago, including a 12-month backlog of $28.2 billion, up 45.4%. The company emphasized that utilities, technology customers and large-load developers continue to pursue multi-year infrastructure investments, creating opportunities across transmission, generation, communications and data center-related projects. Investments in craft workforce development, fabrication capabilities and supply-chain solutions are further strengthening its ability to deliver execution certainty and support customers at scale.



However, some of the company’s largest opportunities remain tied to long-cycle infrastructure projects that can be influenced by permitting timelines, contract negotiations, interconnection processes and broader regulatory developments. Quanta also continues to invest heavily in manufacturing capacity, supply-chain initiatives and operational expansion to support future demand, which requires disciplined execution across a rapidly growing project portfolio.



The company continues to see strong momentum across transmission infrastructure, generation projects, data centers and technology-driven load growth. Expanding relationships with utilities and large customers, growing demand for integrated infrastructure solutions and increasing opportunities tied to electrification, grid modernization and digital infrastructure position Quanta to benefit from durable infrastructure spending trends over the coming years.

Stock Performance & Valuation

Both stocks have significantly outperformed the broader market in 2026. Quanta has surged 75.4% year to date, substantially outperforming Dycom’s still-impressive 38.5% gain. Both have also comfortably exceeded the Zacks Construction sector's 17.9% advance and the S&P 500's 8.9% rise.



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Valuation Reflects Different Growth Profiles

Quanta commands a notably higher valuation than Dycom, trading at 49.02X forward 12-month earnings compared with the latter's 26.97X. While both stocks trade above the Construction sector average of 22.01X, investors are assigning a substantial premium to Quanta's exposure to utility infrastructure, grid modernization, power generation and large-scale electrification projects.



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Meanwhile, Dycom trades at a more modest multiple despite benefiting from strong demand across fiber infrastructure, digital infrastructure and data center-related markets. As a result, investors must weigh whether Quanta's broader infrastructure platform and long-duration growth opportunities justify its premium valuation or whether Dycom offers a more attractive risk-reward profile at current levels.

Comparing EPS Estimate Trends of DY & PWR

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dycom’s fiscal 2027 earnings per share has increased to $16.01 in the past 30 days, as shown below. The revised estimates for fiscal 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 33.8%.

DY’s EPS Trend



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PWR’s earnings estimates for 2026 have decreased in the past 30 days to $13.96 per share. This indicates expected earnings growth of 29.9% year over year.

PWR’s EPS Trend



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Dycom vs. Quanta: Which Stock Looks Better Positioned?

Both companies are benefiting from powerful long-term infrastructure trends and continue to execute at a high level. Quanta offers unmatched scale, a diversified infrastructure platform, record backlog levels and significant opportunities tied to electrification, grid modernization and large-load development. Its integrated solutions model and deep customer relationships provide substantial visibility into growth.



However, Dycom appears to offer the more compelling investment case today. The company is delivering faster revenue growth, stronger earnings momentum and accelerating demand across fiber infrastructure, digital infrastructure and data center-related markets. Record backlog levels, expanding Building Systems capabilities and growing opportunities tied to long-haul fiber and BEAD-funded projects further strengthen its growth outlook.



Importantly, Dycom's growth profile comes at a considerably lower valuation. While Quanta trades at a significant premium reflecting its broader infrastructure exposure, Dycom combines robust backlog growth, rising earnings expectations and multiple long-term growth drivers at a more attractive earnings multiple.



Both DY and PWR currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). However, for investors seeking the best combination of growth, earnings momentum and valuation, Dycom appears better positioned to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns at current levels. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.