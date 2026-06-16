Dycom Surges 39% in 6 Months: Should Investors Buy the Stock Now?

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. DY have gained 38.6% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, the Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index, as evidenced by the chart below.

DY Stock’s Past 6 Months’ Price Performance



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This North America-based specialty contracting firm is benefiting from favorable trends across the communications and digital infrastructure markets. Record backlog levels, expanding fiber deployments, growth in the Building Systems segment and rising data center activity are supporting business momentum. Strategic investments in workforce expansion and targeted acquisitions further strengthen the company's ability to capitalize on long-term infrastructure opportunities.



Let us take a closer look at the factors shaping Dycom stock’s prospects.

Record Backlog Strengthens Dycom’s Growth Visibility

Dycom’s growing backlog continues to provide strong revenue visibility, supported by expanding demand across customers, geographies and infrastructure projects. In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, total backlog reached a record $11.9 billion, up 46.5% year over year and 25% sequentially, representing a book-to-bill ratio of 2.2x.



The broader mix of awards and longer contract durations strengthens the company’s ability to plan workforce investments and execute projects over multiple years. The expanding backlog also positions Dycom to capitalize on sustained infrastructure spending across the communications and digital infrastructure markets.

Fiber Infrastructure Demand Supports Dycom’s Long-Term Growth

Growing demand for fiber infrastructure is creating significant opportunities across Dycom’s communications business. In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, communications revenues grew 24.7% organically, supported by fiber-to-the-home deployments, long-haul and middle-mile builds and growing maintenance activity.



The company continues to benefit from expanding geographic reach and increasing project volumes, while the long-term outlook remains supported by ongoing fiber deployments and growing digital infrastructure requirements across the United States.

Building Systems Expansion Broadens Dycom’s Growth Drivers

The expansion of the Building Systems segment is creating an additional avenue for long-term growth beyond the company's traditional communications business. In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, the segment generated $395.4 million in revenues with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.7%, outperforming initial expectations.



The planned acquisition of National Technology Integrators further expands Dycom’s capabilities in data center infrastructure and inside-plant structured cabling, creating opportunities to broaden customer relationships and strengthen its position across the digital infrastructure value chain.

Data Center Strategy Expands Dycom’s Opportunity Set

Strategic investments in data center infrastructure are broadening Dycom’s addressable market and strengthening its long-term growth prospects. The integration of Power Solutions and the planned addition of National Technology Integrators are expected to create a more comprehensive offering spanning electrical infrastructure, structured cabling and fiber connectivity.



The broader service portfolio creates cross-selling opportunities while expanding the company's ability to participate in large-scale digital infrastructure projects, supporting long-term revenue growth across multiple end markets.

BEAD Progress Creates Additional Growth Opportunities

The continued rollout of the BEAD program provides another potential source of long-term growth for Dycom. The company expects initial revenue contributions during fiscal 2027, while broader project activity is expected to accelerate over calendar 2027 as state and subgrantee programs move forward.



Although current guidance does not include contributions from BEAD-related work, ongoing progress across the program could provide incremental upside to backlog growth and future revenue opportunities.

Earnings Estimate Revision of DY

Dycom’s earnings estimates for fiscal 2027 and 2028 have moved upward in the past 30 days to $15.60 and $18.56 per share, respectively. The estimates for fiscal 2027 and 2028 imply year-over-year growth of 30.3% and 19%, respectively.



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Dycom’s Premium Valuation

DY stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 28.22, as evidenced by the chart below.



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Dycom vs. Other Market Players

Dycom competes closely with EMCOR Group, Inc. EME, MasTec, Inc. MTZ and Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL in the infrastructure construction market.



EMCOR operates across electrical and mechanical construction, building services and industrial services markets, with strong exposure to mission-critical facilities and data center construction. The company benefits from broad geographic coverage, execution capabilities and a diversified project portfolio across multiple end markets. However, its business remains tied to the pace of large construction projects and customer capital spending across infrastructure sectors.



Meanwhile, MasTec maintains a diversified infrastructure platform spanning communications, power delivery, clean energy, industrial construction and pipeline markets. Its broad service offering positions the company to benefit from long-term investment trends such as AI-driven data centers, grid modernization and energy infrastructure expansion. At the same time, exposure to several infrastructure segments may create variability based on project timing and execution.



Sterling Infrastructure has strengthened its position in mission-critical site development, with growing exposure to data centers, semiconductor facilities and large manufacturing projects. Its integrated site development and electrical capabilities support large-scale projects and continued expansion into new geographies. However, a significant share of growth is tied to sustained demand in mission-critical infrastructure markets.



Dycom's specialization in communications infrastructure and fiber network deployment provides a focused advantage as broadband expansion, fiber connectivity and AI-driven data center interconnection projects continue to grow. Long-standing customer relationships and expertise in wireline network construction support its market position. However, the company's performance remains closely linked to telecommunications investment cycles and customer network spending decisions.

How to Play Dycom Stock?

Dycom is well positioned to benefit from long-term investment in fiber connectivity and digital infrastructure, supported by a record backlog, expanding customer relationships and strategic investments that broaden its capabilities across the communications ecosystem. While the stock trades at a premium valuation relative to the industry, the company's strong growth prospects and upward earnings estimate revisions reflect confidence in its long-term outlook.



With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, Dycom remains an attractive choice for investors seeking exposure to communications infrastructure and the ongoing expansion of digital infrastructure markets. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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