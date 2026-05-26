Dycom to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What to Expect This Season

Dycom Industries, Inc. DY is scheduled to report its first-quarter fiscal 2027 results on May 27, before the opening bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings and contract revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.3% and 5.1%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, both metrics grew 42% and 34.4%, respectively.



Dycom’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average of 17.1%.

How are Estimates Placed for DY Stock?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter earnings per share (EPS) has moved north to $2.73 from $2.72 in the past 60 days. The revised estimate indicates 30.6% year-over-year growth.



The consensus estimate for contract revenues is pegged at $1.67 billion, indicating a 32.3% year-over-year rise from $1.26 billion.

Dycom Industries, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Dycom Industries, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Dycom Industries, Inc. Quote

Factors Likely to Have Shaped Dycom’s Q1 Performance

Revenues



Dycom’s top-line performance in the fiscal first quarter is expected to have benefited from surging digital infrastructure demand, mainly tied to Artificial Intelligence and hyperscale computing. The company is expected to have witnessed increased activity for fiber-to-the-home deployments, long-haul and middle-mile fiber infrastructure builds and large data center campuses. Moreover, the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program, offering to be a multiyear catalyst amid strong project activity, is likely to have added to the quarter’s top-line growth.



Notably, the acquisition of Power Solutions, LLC, under the Building Systems segment, is expected to have aided this segment’s contributions in the quarter, thus boosting overall growth. For the fiscal first quarter, DY expects contract revenues between $1.64 billion and $1.71 billion.



For the fiscal first quarter, our Zacks model expects revenues from the Communications and Building Systems segments to be $1.37 billion and $291.4 million, up sequentially 0.3% and 204%, respectively.



Earnings & Margins



For the fiscal first quarter, Dycom’s bottom line is expected to have increased year over year because of incremental leverage from contract revenue growth and strong operational capabilities. Owing to the robust market fundamentals, the company projects adjusted EBITDA between $202 million and $218 million, up from $150.4 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The company anticipates adjusted EPS in the range of $2.57-$2.90 for the fiscal first quarter.



Our model projects adjusted EBITDA to grow year over year by 34.7% to $202.5 million, with adjusted EBITDA margin expanding 30 basis points (bps) to 12.2%.



Although increases in administrative, payroll and performance-based compensation are concerning for bottom-line growth, the increasing top line and favorable market demand trends are expected to have more than offset these headwinds.



Backlog



For the fiscal first quarter, our model expects a total backlog of $9.71 billion, indicating growth of 19.4% from $8.13 billion reported in the prior-year quarter.

What Our Model Says for Dycom

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Dycom this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here, as you will see below.



DY’s Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



DY’s Zacks Rank: The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Construction Releases

CRH plc CRH posted an adjusted loss in the first quarter of 2026, which came in wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the value reported a year ago. On the other hand, total revenues topped the consensus mark and grew year over year.



CRH’s top-line growth was driven by positive underlying demand and contributions from recent tuck-in acquisitions, with the company highlighting momentum across infrastructure-led end markets. Cost pressures, along with heavier non-cash charges tied to portfolio actions, created a tougher bridge from revenue growth to per-share results. For 2026, CRH reaffirmed guidance calling for net income of $3.9-$4.1 billion and EPS of $5.60-$6.05.



Quanta Services, Inc. PWR reported a strong first-quarter 2026 performance, driven by solid execution across both of its operating segments. Management said revenue growth and margin performance exceeded its expectations across the business, supported by the company’s solutions-based model and “execution certainty” from its craft-skilled workforce.



Total backlog was $48.5 billion at March 31, 2026, reflecting continued demand across Quanta’s end markets. For 2026, Quanta now forecasts consolidated revenues of $34.7-$35.2 billion and adjusted EPS of $13.55-$14.25. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be in the range of $3.49-$3.65 billion, up from the earlier expectation of $3.34–$3.50 billion.



Weyerhaeuser Company WY reported mixed first-quarter 2026 results with adjusted EPS topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while the revenues marginally missed the same. Year over year, the bottom line remained flat while the top line declined. Weyerhaeuser’s first quarter was shaped by a sharp sequential recovery in profitability, with adjusted EBITDA jumping to $308 million, helped by a sizeable conservation easement transaction and improved results across operating segments.



For second-quarter 2026, Timberlands earnings (before special items) and adjusted EBITDA are expected to be comparable with first-quarter 2026 levels. Strategic Land Solutions is expected to step down materially, with earnings about down $80 million, and adjusted EBITDA about $70 million lower than the first quarter of 2026.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.