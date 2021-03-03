Dycom Q4 Adj. Loss Narrows; Contract Revenues Down 6.2% On Organic Basis

(RTTNews) - Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) reported a fourth quarter non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share of $0.07, compared to a loss of $0.23, prior year. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.04, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter contract revenues were $750.7 million, compared to $737.6 million, a year ago. Contract revenues decreased 6.2% on an organic basis. Analysts expected revenue of $724.45 million, for the quarter.

For the first quarter, on a sequential basis, the company expects contract revenues to range from in-line to modestly lower and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contract revenues to range from in-line to modestly higher.

