Dycom Q3 Net Income Rises; Contract Revenues Up 4.6% On Organic Basis

November 21, 2023 — 06:30 am EST

(RTTNews) - Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) reported third quarter net income of $83.7 million, or $2.82 per common share diluted, compared to $54.0 million, or $1.80 per common share diluted, in the year ago quarter. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $166.8 million, compared to $114.6 million, last year. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.78, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter contract revenues were $1.14 billion, compared to $1.04 billion in the year ago quarter. Contract revenues increased 4.6% on an organic basis after excluding contract revenues from an acquired business that was not owned during the year ago quarter. Analysts on average had estimated $1.07 billion in revenue.

The company noted that the impacts of a change order and the closeout of several projects increased contract revenues by $26.5 million for the quarter ended October 28, 2023. After the impacts of certain other costs, these items contributed $23.6 million to adjusted EBITDA. On an after-tax basis, these items contributed approximately $17.5 million to reported net income, or $0.59 per common share.

The Company expects organic contract revenues for the quarter ending January 27, 2024 to be in line with contract revenues for the quarter ended January 28, 2023.

Shares of Dycom are up 5% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

