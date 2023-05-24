Dycom Q1 Profit Rises; Contract Revenues Up 19.3%

(RTTNews) - Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) reported first quarter net income of $51.5 million, or $1.73 per common share compared to $19.5 million or $0.65 per share, prior year. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.70, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased to $113.5 million from $63.7 million.

Contract revenues were $1.045 billion, compared to $876.3 million, prior year, an increase of 19.3%. Analysts on average had estimated $939.2 million in revenue.

The company expects contract revenues for the quarter ending July 29, 2023 to increase mid-single digit as a percentage of contract revenues as compared to the quarter ended July 30, 2022.

Shares of Dycom are up 4% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.