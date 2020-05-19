Dycom Q1 Adj. Profit Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) reported first quarter non-GAAP adjusted net income per share of $0.36 compared to $0.53, prior year. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.04, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $69.9 million, compared to $73.6 million, previous year.

First quarter contract revenues were $814.3 million, compared to $833.7 million, prior year. Contract revenues for the quarter ended April 25, 2020 decreased 1.8% on an organic basis. Analysts expected revenue of $746.64 million for the quarter.

