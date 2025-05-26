Dycom Jumps 39% in 3 Months: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. DY have demonstrated strong performance over the past three months, outpacing the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry. The stock has risen 38.9%, significantly surpassing the industry's 11.5% growth. The DY stock has also outperformed the broader Construction sector's rise of 1.6% and the S&P 500 index’s 1.1% fall during the same period.



This North America-based telecom infrastructure services provider recently reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with adjusted earnings and Contract revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s top line increased 10.2% year over year, supported by strong contributions from AT&T and all other customers. Owing to strong momentum and the favorable demand outlook, the company raised its 2026 guidance. (read more: Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Backlog Up Y/Y, FY26 View Raised).

The DY stock has outperformed some other players in the past three months, including MasTec, Inc. MTZ, EMCOR Group, Inc. EME and Fluor Corporation FLR. In the said time frame, MasTec, EMCOR and Fluor have gained 20.2% and 15.1%, and 9.9%, respectively.

Technical indicators suggest continued strong performance for Dycom. From the graphical representation given below, it can be observed that DY stock is trading above both 50 and 200-day simple moving averages, signaling a bullish trend. The technical strength underscores positive market sentiment and confidence in its financial health and prospects.

Let us take a closer look at the factors driving Dycom’s recent growth and what this may signal for the stock going forward.

Fiber Projects & Contract Growth Drive Backlog Expansion

The company continues to see growth in fiber-to-the-home projects and maintenance contracts. In the fiscal first quarter, Dycom benefited from customers increasing or reconfirming fiber deployment targets. Higher fiber passing volumes supported revenue growth. Ongoing project acceleration is expected to drive further momentum.



At the end of the fiscal first quarter, the backlog was $8.127 billion, up from $7.760 billion at the fiscal 2025-end and $6.364 billion as of the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Of the current backlog position, $4.685 billion is projected to be completed in the next 12 months.

Expanding Digital Infrastructure Services With Hyperscalers

The company is broadening its work with hyperscalers by connecting fiber networks and data centers. This expansion opens new markets and adds to the range of digital infrastructure services offered. The company is also pursuing opportunities to work directly with hyperscalers.



Hyperscalers have also reaffirmed commitments to AI-related data centers and digital infrastructure, with increasing capital expenditure for the calendar year 2025. The company views long-haul and middle-mile networks as a significant market opportunity over the long term. Dycom recently secured a multi-year contract from an ISP for middle-mile network work, marking progress in this developing area.

Strengthening Core Service & Maintenance Business

Dycom’s service and maintenance segment provides a steady source of recurring revenues. The service and maintenance business has grown steadily alongside its revenues in recent years. This growth is reflected in the fiscal first quarter’s results and the updated outlook for fiscal 2026. The company continues to focus on this segment and secured significant new contracts during the quarter.



The company aims to grow its service and maintenance segment while also expanding into fiber deployments, long-haul networks, hyperscaler projects and wireless equipment upgrades. This approach supports the company’s overall growth plans.

DY Stock Trades at a Premium

From a valuation standpoint, the company is currently trading at a premium relative to its industry and historical metrics, with the forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio sitting above the five-year average.







Furthermore, DY also trades higher than some of its industry peers, such as MasTec, EMCOR and Fluor, which trade at 23.28X, 19X and 15.67X, respectively.



The company’s premium valuation comes amid rising concerns over cost pressures that could affect profitability.

Tariff Concerns Add Uncertainty to Project Costs

Despite Dycom’s positive outlook, ongoing tariffs and trade tensions continue to create risks for equipment costs and project margins. The company expects some increases in costs for equipment components sourced offshore. While the impact on current build plans is expected to be limited, these factors add uncertainty to expenses. Dycom is closely monitoring the situation and engaging with customers and suppliers to manage potential challenges.

Conclusion

Dycom continues to gain from ongoing fiber-to-the-home programs, steady maintenance and operations activity, along with growing involvement in hyperscaler-related fiber infrastructure work. Despite ongoing tariff-related and macroeconomic challenges, fiber-to-the-home and hyperscaler initiatives continue to support long-term growth visibility.



Existing stakeholders are advised to hold their positions in this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, while prospective investors should monitor how the company manages these challenges before investing. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

