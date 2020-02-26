Dycom Issues Q1 Guidance - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) said it expects first-quarter non-GAAP adjusted per share results to range from a loss of $0.09 to profit of $0.08. Total contract revenues are anticipated to range from $730 million to $780 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.36 on revenue of $802.51 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter non-GAAP adjusted loss per share was $0.23, compared to profit of $0.10, previous year. On average, 9 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.03, for the quarter. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $44.5 million compared to $59.8 million, last year.

Fourth-quarter contract revenues were $737.6 million, compared to $748.6 million, a year ago. Contract revenues rose 1.3% on an organic basis. Analysts expected revenue of $726.58 million for the quarter.

