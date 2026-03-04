Dycom Industries Sees Double-digit Contract Revenue Growth In FY27 - Update

Markets
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) initiated its guidance for earnings and contract revenues for the first quarter and for contract revenues for the full-year 2027.

Dycom said it expects strong growth in fiscal 2027 driven by multiple demand drivers, led by significant increases in fiber-to-the-home deployments, increasing demand for Communications and Building Systems services to support data center and hyperscaler build plans and modest growth in our service and maintenance business.

For the first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.57 to $2.90 per share on contract revenues between $1.64 billion and $1.71 billion.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects contract revenues between $6.85 billion and $7.15 billion.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, DY is trading on the NYSE at $413.02, up $8.74 or 2.16 percent.

