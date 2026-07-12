Dycom Industries Says Fiber, Data Center Demand Gives Backlog ‘Staying Power’

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Chief Executive Officer Dan Peyovich said the company is seeing broad-based demand across fiber, long-haul networks and data center-related services, arguing that the company’s recent backlog growth reflects more than a short-term cyclical upturn.

Speaking with Guggenheim Securities analyst Joe Osha during a company discussion, Peyovich said Dycom’s nearly $12 billion in quarterly backlog reflects multiple demand drivers “coming in now on top of each other” and the company’s ability to supply a large skilled workforce. He said Dycom has more than 20,000 employees across the country and that customers need that workforce to execute ambitious build programs.

“We think that this has a ton of staying power,” Peyovich said. “These build cycles go well into the next decade.”

Long-Haul and Middle-Mile Opportunity Expands

Peyovich said Dycom had previously sized the long-haul and middle-mile opportunity at $20 billion over five years, but said that figure has “grown considerably” as customers plan new routes and higher-capacity networks to support data centers and other connectivity needs.

He said older networks lack the necessary capacity and routes for current and future demand, while customers and hyperscalers are increasingly discussing larger fiber counts. Peyovich said 864-count fiber has become more common, 1,728-count fiber is also common, and some customers are discussing routes with 7,500 to 10,000 fiber counts.

He also emphasized that the opportunity is not only about fiber count, but also route redundancy. That redundancy may include additional conduit in the same trench, a separate trench on the other side of the road or a different route altogether.

Peyovich said the long-haul and middle-mile build cycle remains “extremely early,” with the vast majority of the opportunity still ahead. He said Dycom is already seeing meaningful revenue contributions and backlog from the category, but expects activity to ramp next year and become more significant by calendar 2028.

BEAD Expected to Take Shape in 2027

On the federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, Peyovich said Dycom still expects some revenue contribution this year, but described it as upside because approvals and permitting are taking longer than expected.

He said calendar 2027 remains the period when BEAD should “really start to take shape.” Dycom estimates its addressable market from the program at about $17 billion, excluding materials and focusing only on work Dycom can perform. Peyovich said that figure could ultimately be higher and the program could last longer than the currently expected four-year delivery period.

Dycom previously discussed about $500 million of verbal BEAD awards, and Peyovich said that amount has grown. However, he said some awards have not yet moved into contracted backlog because they still need final approvals and must pass through customers’ internal systems.

Peyovich said Dycom will not pursue BEAD work at any price. If competitors bid aggressively at low pricing, he said Dycom will focus on opportunities that provide good returns on people and capital.

Starlink Seen as Limited Threat to Fiber Builds

Asked about Starlink and low-Earth orbit satellite broadband, Peyovich said Dycom’s role is tied to growing data consumption and the need for infrastructure to move that data. Even satellite-based services require terrestrial connectivity, he said.

On fiber-to-the-home, Peyovich pointed to BEAD as the most relevant test case because it targets lower-density and harder-to-serve areas. He said low-Earth orbit providers took about 23% to 25% of that opportunity, which he described as a best-case scenario for the technology. He said Dycom does not expect the same level of impact in metropolitan markets.

Peyovich also said fiber-to-the-home programs have significant momentum, with more than 10 million passings completed annually. He said speed matters because the first fiber connection in a market tends to achieve the best penetration, and consumers have shown a preference for fiber’s high capacity and low latency.

Data Center Demand Supports Communications and Power Solutions

Peyovich said data center growth is creating opportunities for Dycom both outside and inside data center facilities. On the communications side, he said new and expanding data center markets need to be connected back to long-haul networks, increasing demand for Dycom’s services.

He also highlighted opportunities to connect Dycom’s communications work with its Building Systems segment, including fiber opportunities “inside the fence” at data center sites.

Dycom’s Power Solutions business remains heavily tied to data centers, Peyovich said, with more than 90% of that business in the data center space and the DMV market. He said demand remains “absolutely insatiable,” and Dycom has had to turn away opportunities despite raising the growth outlook for the business to 35%.

Peyovich said Dycom is also seeking additional acquisition opportunities following its acquisitions of Power Solutions and NTI. He said the company is interested in expanding capabilities such as structured cabling and electrical work, while remaining disciplined on deal selection.

Capital Allocation Focuses on Growth and Acquisitions

Peyovich said Dycom’s first capital allocation priority is investment in organic growth. After that, he said mergers and acquisitions are the current priority, given the opportunities the company sees. He noted Dycom bought back shares last quarter when it viewed the share price as dislocated, but said M&A is the larger focus today.

He said Dycom’s long-term net leverage target remains around two times, though the company could consider moving toward three times for the right acquisition if it believed leverage could be reduced quickly afterward.

Peyovich repeatedly pointed to Dycom’s skilled workforce as a competitive differentiator. He said the company can train someone with no experience in communications to become a contributor within about six months, while union electrical roles require a longer apprenticeship process. He said the company has invested in benefits, training and a flagship training facility to attract and retain workers.

Looking ahead, Peyovich said Dycom is positioned to benefit from ongoing growth in data consumption, communications infrastructure and Building Systems demand. He said the company aims to continue growing and diversifying, both organically and through acquisitions, while maintaining discipline.

About Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc (NYSE: DY) is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom's services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom's customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

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