Dycom Industries Plans Training Center: Is Growth Set to Accelerate?

Dycom Industries, Inc. DY is reinforcing its long-term growth strategy by investing in workforce development as demand for telecommunications and digital infrastructure continues to expand. The company recently announced plans to build a flagship workforce training center in Walton County, GA, designed to meet the rising need for skilled telecommunications technicians.



The 49-acre campus is expected to open in mid-2027 and will serve as a centralized hub to complement Dycom Industries’ existing network of regional and field training programs. The facility will feature a simulated town environment for hands-on fiber deployment, a mock mission-critical facility for electrical systems training and specialized driver training courses. By housing employees for immersive, multi-week programs, the center is intended to grow the engine of the business and ensure a consistent culture of safety and quality across Dycom Industries’ nearly 20,000-person workforce.



This investment comes as Dycom Industries enters a period where growth appears to accelerate significantly. Following a record fiscal 2026 with $5.55 billion in revenues, the company has projected fiscal 2027 total contract revenues between $6.85 billion and $7.15 billion, representing a potential total growth rate between 23.6% and 29%. Dycom Industries anticipates exceptional demand for electrical services in this new "Building Systems" segment and expects to lead the fiber-to-the-home market for the next decade, further bolstered by upcoming opportunities from the BEAD program.



By proactively developing skilled labor at scale, the company is positioning itself to capture accelerating demand across broadband, fiber and digital infrastructure markets in the years ahead.

Understanding Dycom’s Competitive Position

Within the telecommunications and digital infrastructure construction market, Dycom competes with several established engineering and infrastructure service providers, including Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL and Quanta Services, Inc. PWR.



Sterling has recently delivered strong operational performance, driven by its E-Infrastructure and Transportation segments. These businesses have generated substantial growth in revenue and adjusted operating income, supported by disciplined project selection, strategic acquisitions and strong execution. The company’s adjusted EBITDA rose sharply year over year, while gross margins reached record levels in the fourth quarter, reflecting a more favorable project mix and improved operational efficiency.



Meanwhile, Quanta maintains a strong competitive position in electric power and grid infrastructure, supported by its extensive transmission and distribution capabilities and long-standing relationships with major North American utilities. Strong project activity across electrification, grid modernization and renewable energy markets continues to support its growth trajectory.

DY Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this specialty contracting firm, operating in the telecom industry, have gained 40% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DY stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 28.9, as evidenced by the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Trend Favors Dycom

Dycom’s earnings estimates for fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028 have trended upward over the past seven days. The estimated figures for fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028 imply year-over-year growth of 4% and 29.2%, respectively.



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Dycom stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.