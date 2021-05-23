Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 112% Share Price Gain

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) shareholders have seen the share price descend 11% over the month. On the other hand, over the last twelve months the stock has delivered rather impressive returns. We're very pleased to report the share price shot up 112% in that time. So we think most shareholders won't be too upset about the recent fall. More important, going forward, is how the business itself is going.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over the last twelve months, Dycom Industries actually shrank its EPS by 37%.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Therefore, it seems likely that investors are putting more weight on metrics other than EPS, at the moment.

Dycom Industries' revenue actually dropped 4.2% over last year. So the fundamental metrics don't provide an obvious explanation for the share price gain.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:DY Earnings and Revenue Growth May 23rd 2021

If you are thinking of buying or selling Dycom Industries stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Dycom Industries shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 112% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 0.1% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Dycom Industries has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.