Dycom Industries, Inc. Just Missed EPS By 16%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

It's been a pretty great week for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) shareholders, with its shares surging 11% to US$81.39 in the week since its latest annual results. Revenues were in line with forecasts, at US$3.2b, although statutory earnings per share came in 16% below what the analysts expected, at US$1.07 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:DY Earnings and Revenue Growth March 5th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Dycom Industries from six analysts is for revenues of US$3.30b in 2022 which, if met, would be a satisfactory 3.1% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to jump 207% to US$3.33. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$3.26b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.34 in 2022. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The consensus price target rose 13% to US$98.50despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystsare reflecting the predictability of Dycom Industries' earnings by assigning a price premium. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Dycom Industries at US$104 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$72.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Dycom Industries' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 3.1% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 5.1% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.0% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Dycom Industries is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Dycom Industries analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

