Dycom Industries, Inc. to Host Conference Call Discussing Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results

Dycom Industries will host a call on February 26, 2025, to discuss its Q4 and annual fiscal results.

Quiver AI Summary

Dycom Industries, Inc. will hold a conference call on February 26, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and annual results. A press release detailing these results will be issued that morning. Participants can register for the call to join the Q&A session by visiting a provided link, after which they will receive a dial-in number and PIN. There will also be a live audio webcast available for those who prefer to listen only. A replay of the webcast and related materials will be accessible on the company's Investor Center website for about 120 days after the event. Dycom specializes in contracting services for telecommunications and utilities across the U.S.

Potential Positives

Dycom Industries will report its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and annual results, indicating transparency regarding its financial performance.

The scheduled conference call allows for stakeholder engagement, offering a platform for questions and discussions regarding the company’s results.

The availability of a live audio webcast and a replay for approximately 120 days enhances accessibility for investors and stakeholders to review the information shared during the call.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Dycom Industries host its fourth quarter conference call?

Dycom Industries will host its conference call on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

How can I participate in Dycom's conference call?

Participants can register at the provided link to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN for the call.

Where can I find the webcast of Dycom's conference call?

A live audio webcast of the call can be accessed at the specified media server link.

How long will the conference call replay be available?

The replay and related materials will be available for approximately 120 days on Dycom's Investor Center website.

What services does Dycom Industries provide?

Dycom provides specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, and construction for telecommunications and utility industries.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$DY Insider Trading Activity

$DY insiders have traded $DY stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER T JR PRUITT sold 2,900 shares for an estimated $507,732

JENNIFER M FRITZSCHE sold 430 shares for an estimated $74,437

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 158 institutional investors add shares of $DY stock to their portfolio, and 199 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) will host a conference call to discuss fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and annual results on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Dycom will issue a press release reporting its results earlier that morning.





Interested parties may participate in the question and answer session of the conference call by registering at



https://register.vevent.com/register/BI90c0231c5dd54d46b9c51022bb0b6ad1



. Upon registration, participants will receive a dial-in number and unique PIN to access the call. Participants are encouraged to join approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.





For all other attendees, a live listen-only audio webcast of the call, including an accompanying slide presentation, can be accessed directly at



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/csceub63



. A replay of the live webcast and the related materials will be available on the Company’s Investor Center website at



https://dycomind.com/investors



for approximately 120 days following the event.







About Dycom Industries, Inc.







Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries throughout the United States. These services include program management, planning, engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, as well as other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.







For more information, contact:







Callie Tomasso, Vice President Investor Relations





Email: investorrelations@dycomind.com





Phone: (561) 627-7171



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.