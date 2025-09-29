Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Shares of Dycom Industries (DY) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 13.9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $289.56 in the previous session. Dycom Industries has gained 65.1% since the start of the year compared to the 5.7% move for the Zacks Construction sector and the 41.7% return for the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on August 20, 2025, Dycom Industries reported EPS of $3.33 versus consensus estimate of $2.86 while it missed the consensus revenue estimate by 1.3%.

For the current fiscal year, Dycom Industries is expected to post earnings of $10.01 per share on $5.31 in revenues. Meanwhile, for the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $11.05 per share on $5.69 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 10.34% and 7.28%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Dycom Industries may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Dycom Industries has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 28.7X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 25.5X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 19.1X versus its peer group's average of 16.5X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.37. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Dycom Industries currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Dycom Industries passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Dycom Industries shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.