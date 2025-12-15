Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Dycom Industries (DY)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 18.7% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $366.65 in the previous session. Dycom Industries has gained 98.7% since the start of the year compared to the 4% move for the Zacks Construction sector and the 46.4% return for the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 19, 2025, Dycom Industries reported EPS of $3.63 versus consensus estimate of $3.15.

For the current fiscal year, Dycom Industries is expected to post earnings of $10.71 per share on $5.39 in revenues. Meanwhile, for the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $14.45 per share on $6.96 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 34.99% and 29.15%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though Dycom Industries has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for Dycom Industries? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Dycom Industries has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 32.3X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 23X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 23X versus its peer group's average of 18.3X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.78. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Dycom Industries currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Dycom Industries meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Dycom Industries shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does DY Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of DY have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN). ORN has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 50.00%, and for the current fiscal year, ORN is expected to post earnings of $0.27 per share on revenue of $847.31 million.

Shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. have gained 14.2% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 58.6X and a P/CF of 10.56X.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is in the top 11% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for DY and ORN, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

