Dycom Industries, Inc. Authorizes New $150 Million Stock Repurchase Program

Dycom Industries initiates a $150 million stock repurchase program, replacing the previous program with $55 million remaining.

Dycom Industries, Inc. has announced a new $150 million stock repurchase program authorized by its Board of Directors, which will be active over the next 18 months. This program allows for repurchases in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, with the timing and amounts varying based on market conditions. The new program replaces a previous $150 million plan, of which about $55 million remained. Dycom specializes in providing contracting services in the telecommunications and utility sectors across the U.S. The release also includes forward-looking statements cautioning that actual results could differ due to various risks and uncertainties related to the company's operations and market conditions.

Potential Positives

Dycom Industries has authorized a new $150 million stock repurchase program, indicating confidence in its financial health and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The new repurchase program replaces the previous plan, which showcases the company’s proactive approach in managing its capital structure.

The ability to execute repurchases over the next eighteen months provides flexibility to respond to market conditions, potentially enhancing shareholder value during favorable periods.

The company currently has nearly 29 million shares outstanding, suggesting a significant capacity for stock repurchase, which could positively influence share price dynamics.

Potential Negatives

The new share repurchase program does not obligate Dycom to acquire any particular amount of common stock, which may create uncertainty about the actual commitment to repurchasing shares.

There are significant known risks and uncertainties mentioned in the release, such as impacts from inflation and changes in customer capital budgets, which may negatively affect the company's financial performance.

The company has replaced its previous repurchase program, which could indicate concerns about its stock value or overall market performance.

FAQ

What is Dycom Industries' new stock repurchase program?

Dycom Industries has authorized a new $150 million program to repurchase its outstanding common stock over the next eighteen months.

How much of the previous stock repurchase program remains?

Approximately $55.0 million remains outstanding from the previous $150 million stock repurchase program.

What factors affect the timing of stock repurchases?

The timing and amount of repurchases depend on market conditions and other factors affecting the company.

How many shares of stock does Dycom currently have outstanding?

As of February 25, 2025, Dycom has 28,979,138 shares of common stock outstanding, excluding stock options and unvested restricted stock.

What services does Dycom Industries provide?

Dycom provides specialty contracting services for telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries, including design, construction, maintenance, and fulfillment services.

$DY Insider Trading Activity

$DY insiders have traded $DY stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER T JR PRUITT sold 2,900 shares for an estimated $507,732

JENNIFER M FRITZSCHE sold 430 shares for an estimated $74,437

$DY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 154 institutional investors add shares of $DY stock to their portfolio, and 211 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a new $150 million program to repurchase shares of Dycom’s outstanding common stock. Repurchases under the new program are authorized to be made over the next eighteen (18) months in open market purchases or privately-negotiated transactions, including pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 plan. The exact timing and amount of repurchases will depend on market conditions and other factors. The repurchase program does not obligate Dycom to acquire any particular amount of common stock, and may be suspended or discontinued at any time. The new program replaces the Company’s previous $150 million stock repurchase program of which approximately $55.0 million remained outstanding. As of February 25, 2025, the Company had 28,979,138 shares of common stock outstanding, excluding the dilutive effect of stock options and unvested restricted stock.







About Dycom Industries, Inc.







Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries throughout the United States. These services include program management, planning, engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, as well as other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.







Forward Looking Information







This press release contains forward-looking statements as contemplated by the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, including those related to our stock repurchase program. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations, estimates and projections, are made solely as of the date these statements are made, and are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results and occurrences discussed in these forward-looking statements to differ materially from those referenced or implied in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The most significant of these known risks and uncertainties are described in the Company’s Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports) and include future economic conditions and trends including the potential impacts of an inflationary economic environment, changes to customer capital budgets and spending priorities, the availability and cost of materials, equipment and labor necessary to perform our work, the adequacy of the Company’s insurance and other reserves and allowances for doubtful accounts, whether the carrying value of the Company’s assets may be impaired, the future impact of any acquisitions or dispositions, adjustments and cancellations of the Company’s projects, the impact to the Company’s backlog from project cancellations or postponements, the impacts of pandemics and public health emergencies, the impact of varying climate and weather conditions, the anticipated outcome of other contingent events, including litigation or regulatory actions involving the Company, the adequacy of our liquidity, the availability of financing to address our financials needs, the Company’s ability to generate sufficient cash to service its indebtedness, the impact of restrictions imposed by the Company’s credit agreement, and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update its forward-looking statements.







For more information, contact:







Callie Tomasso, Vice President Investor Relations





Email: investorrelations@dycomind.com





Phone: (561) 627-7171



