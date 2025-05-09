Dycom Industries, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Results

Dycom Industries will hold a conference call on May 21, 2025, to discuss fiscal Q1 results.

Quiver AI Summary

Dycom Industries, Inc. will hold a conference call on May 21, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss its first quarter results for fiscal 2026. A press release with the results will be issued earlier that day, and those interested in participating in the Q&A session can register online to receive a dial-in number and PIN. Attendees are encouraged to join the call ten minutes early. Additionally, a live webcast of the call and a slide presentation will be available for listen-only access. A replay and related materials will be accessible on Dycom's Investor Center website for about 120 days post-event. Dycom is a prominent provider of contracting services to the telecommunications and utility sectors in the U.S.

Potential Positives

Dycom Industries, Inc. is hosting a conference call to discuss its fiscal 2026 first quarter results, indicating transparency and engagement with investors.

The press release promotes a live audio webcast of the call, enhancing accessibility for interested parties and stakeholders.

Details provided for the conference call, including registration and participation, demonstrate a commitment to facilitating communication with investors and analysts.

Dycom's status as a leading provider of specialty contracting services in the telecommunications and utility sectors highlights its importance and potential for continued growth within these industries.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Dycom Industries discuss their fiscal 2026 first quarter results?

Dycom Industries will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

How can I participate in Dycom's conference call?

You can participate by registering at the provided link to obtain a dial-in number and PIN.

Where can I find the live audio webcast of the conference call?

The live listen-only audio webcast can be accessed directly at Dycom's media server link.

Will there be a replay of the conference call available?

A replay of the conference call will be available for approximately 120 days on Dycom's Investor Center website.

What services does Dycom Industries provide?

Dycom provides specialty contracting services for telecommunications and utility infrastructure, including construction and maintenance services.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$DY Insider Trading Activity

$DY insiders have traded $DY stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER T JR PRUITT sold 2,900 shares for an estimated $507,732

JENNIFER M FRITZSCHE sold 430 shares for an estimated $74,437

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of $DY stock to their portfolio, and 198 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$DY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DY forecast page.

Full Release



WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) will host a conference call to discuss fiscal 2026 first quarter results on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Dycom will issue a press release reporting its results earlier that morning.





Interested parties may participate in the question and answer session of the conference call by registering at



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BId9b71fb44ee4418c989bfb1e2a716abe



. Upon registration, participants will receive a dial-in number and unique PIN to access the call. Participants are encouraged to join approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.





For all other attendees, a live listen-only audio webcast of the call, including an accompanying slide presentation, can be accessed directly at



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/k6sjrri9



. A replay of the live webcast and the related materials will be available on the Company’s Investor Center website at



https://dycomind.com/investors



for approximately 120 days following the event.







About Dycom Industries, Inc.







Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries throughout the United States. These services include program management, planning, engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, as well as other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.







For more information, contact:







Callie Tomasso, Vice President Investor Relations





Email: investorrelations@dycomind.com





Phone: (561) 627-7171



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.