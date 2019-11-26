Dycom Industries Guides Q4 Below Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 on Tuesday, Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) also provided earnings and revenue guidance for the fourth quarter ending January 25, 2020.

For the fourth quarter, the company projects a loss in a range of $0.27 to $0.10 per share. On an adjusted basis, it expects between a loss of $0.15 and earnings of $0.02 per share. Total contract revenues are projected between $700 million and $740 million.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.10 per share on revenues of $747.61 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

