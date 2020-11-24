Dycom Industries Expects Q4 Revenues To Be Modestly Lower - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, specialty contracting services firm Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) said it anticipates contract revenues for the fourth quarter to be modestly lower with margins to range from in-line to modestly lower from last year.

On average, 7 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.23 per share on revenues of $744.13 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said it believes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its operating results, cash flows and financial condition is uncertain, unpredictable and could affect its ability to achieve these expected financial results.

