Markets
DY

Dycom Industries Expects Q3 Revenues To Be In-line To Modestly Lower Than Q2 - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) anticipates contract revenues and margins for the third quarter to range from in-line to modestly lower on a sequential basis for the second quarter, based on current conditions.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.84 per share on revenues of $883.47 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said it continues to closely monitor the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on all aspects of its business. It believes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its operating results, cash flows and financial condition is uncertain, unpredictable and may be outside of its control.

Separately, the company said its Board of Directors has authorized a new $100 million program to repurchase shares of Dycom's outstanding common stock, to be made over the next eighteen (18) months in open market purchases or privately-negotiated transactions, including pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 plan.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular