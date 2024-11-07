Is Dycom Industries (DY) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Dycom Industries (DY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Dycom Industries is one of 88 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dycom Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DY's full-year earnings has moved 0% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that DY has returned about 55.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 25.8% on average. As we can see, Dycom Industries is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Toll Brothers (TOL). The stock has returned 47.2% year-to-date.

For Toll Brothers, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Dycom Industries belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 102.9% this year, meaning that DY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Toll Brothers belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry. This 17-stock industry is currently ranked #43. The industry has moved +17.9% year to date.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on Dycom Industries and Toll Brothers as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

