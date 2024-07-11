Is Dycom Industries (DY) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Dycom Industries (DY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Dycom Industries is one of 90 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dycom Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DY's full-year earnings has moved 11.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that DY has returned about 48.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 4.5% on average. As we can see, Dycom Industries is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Arcadis NV (ARCAY). The stock is up 17.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Arcadis NV's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Dycom Industries belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, a group that includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 52.1% so far this year, so DY is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Arcadis NV, however, belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry. Currently, this 20-stock industry is ranked #71. The industry has moved +19.8% so far this year.

Dycom Industries and Arcadis NV could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.