Dycom Industries (DY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (Symbol: DY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.62, changing hands as high as $41.93 per share. Dycom Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DY's low point in its 52 week range is $12.24 per share, with $60.5495 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.66.

