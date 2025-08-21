Dycom Industries (DY) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Dycom Industries (DY) reported $1.38 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.5%. EPS of $3.33 for the same period compares to $2.46 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.3% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.4 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.86, the EPS surprise was +16.43%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Backlog : $8 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.56 billion.

: $8 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.56 billion. Revenue By Customer- Lumen Technologies (CenturyLink) : $155.4 million versus $128.49 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.1% change.

: $155.4 million versus $128.49 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.1% change. Revenue By Customer- AT&T Inc: $373 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $289.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +77.5%.

Here is how Dycom Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Dycom Industries have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

