Dycom Industries (DY) Price Target Increased by 22.84% to 393.27

The average one-year price target for Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) has been revised to $393.27 / share. This is an increase of 22.84% from the prior estimate of $320.15 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $363.60 to a high of $446.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.97% from the latest reported closing price of $354.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 758 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dycom Industries. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DY is 0.32%, an increase of 1.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.28% to 34,075K shares. The put/call ratio of DY is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Peconic Partners holds 4,117K shares representing 14.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,818K shares , representing an increase of 7.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DY by 11.07% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,714K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,803K shares , representing a decrease of 5.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DY by 51.20% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,325K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,095K shares , representing an increase of 17.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DY by 27.63% over the last quarter.

Hill City Capital holds 1,010K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 891K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 879K shares , representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DY by 45.00% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.