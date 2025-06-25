Is Dycom Industries (DY) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Dycom Industries (DY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Dycom Industries is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 88 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Dycom Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DY's full-year earnings has moved 17% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that DY has returned about 37.2% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of -1.3%. This shows that Dycom Industries is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Construction sector, Comfort Systems (FIX), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 21.1%.

The consensus estimate for Comfort Systems' current year EPS has increased 7.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Dycom Industries is a member of the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 10.9% so far this year, meaning that DY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Comfort Systems, however, belongs to the Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry. Currently, this 7-stock industry is ranked #190. The industry has moved +5.8% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on Dycom Industries and Comfort Systems as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

