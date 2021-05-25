Dycom Industries Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DY

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (Symbol: DY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $75.83, changing hands as low as $73.10 per share. Dycom Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 10% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DY's low point in its 52 week range is $36.37 per share, with $101.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.47.

