Dycom Industries Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DY

In trading on Monday, shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (Symbol: DY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $83.64, changing hands as low as $81.30 per share. Dycom Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DY's low point in its 52 week range is $62.88 per share, with $105.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.07.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.