Dycom Industries Boosts FY26 Contract Revenues Outlook; Stock Up 8.5% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) provided its earnings and contract revenues for the second quarter and raised its contract revenues for the full-year 2026.

For the second quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $2.74 to $3.05 per share on contract revenues between $1.38 billion and $1.43 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.80 per share on revenues of $1.36 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects contract revenues between $5.290 billion and $5.425 billion, representing a range of 12.5% to 15.4% total growth over the prior year, compared to the prior range of 10.0% to 13.0%. The Street is looking for revenues of $5.24 billion for the year.

