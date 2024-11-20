Dycom falls -8.7%

Dycom (DY) is down -8.7%, or -$17.59 to $185.19.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DY:
- Morning Movers: Target tumbles following earnings release
- Dycom reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.68, consensus $2.26
- Dycom sees Q4 contract revenue up mid- to high single digits
- Dycom Industries (DY) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Dycom Announces Involuntary Termination of VP Lawson
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.