Dycom (DY) Q2 Earnings Beat, Margins Up Y/Y, Stock Rise

Dycom Industries Inc. DY reported impressive earnings for second-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Jul 25, 2020). Notably, the bottom line not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also grew on a year-over-year basis. Shares of the company jumped more than 11% on Aug 26, post the earnings release.

Earnings & Revenue Discussion

Dycom reported adjusted earnings of $1.18 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents by a whopping 71%. Notably, the metric increased 8.3% from the year-ago earnings of $1.09 per share. Dycom experienced broad-based improvement in the services performed despite the complexity of a large customer program. Also, improved operating leverage and lower-than-expected disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic helped it record higher year-over-year earnings.

Contract revenues of $823.9 million dipped 6.8% year over year and missed the consensus mark of $884.2 million by 2%. Organically, revenues fell 6.8% year over year. The company witnessed stable demand despite a challenging economic backdrop. Moreover, it witnessed solid growth from two of the top five customers.



The company’s top five customers contributed 76.6% to total contract revenues, which decreased 9.2% organically. Revenues from all other customers grew 2% organically for the quarter.



Dycom’s largest customer Verizon accounted for 19.8% of the total revenues. While CenturyLink (the second-largest customer) added 19.2% to total revenues, surging 14.2% on an organic basis, AT&T made up 16.3% of revenues. Comcast accounted for 15.9%, while Windstream — representing 5.3% of the total revenues — climbed 25.2% organically.



Dycom’s backlog at the end of the reported quarter totaled $6.441 billion, comparing unfavorably with $7.314 billion at fiscal 2020-end and $6.691 billion in the year-ago comparable period. Of the backlog, $2.455 billion is projected to be completed in the next 12 months.

Operating Highlights

Gross margin for the quarter was 20.1%, up 160 basis points (bps) from the year-ago level. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.5% expanded 120 bps from the year-ago level.

Financials

As of Jul 25, 2020, Dycom had cash and cash equivalents worth $22.5 million compared with $54.6 million on Jan 25, 2020. Long-term debt was $665.5 million at the end of the reported quarter compared with $844.4 million at fiscal 2020-end.

Fiscal Third-Quarter 2021 View

For the fiscal third quarter (ended Oct 24, 2020), it expects contract revenues and margins to range from in line to modestly lower sequentially.

Zacks Rank & Peer Releases

