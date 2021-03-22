Markets
DYAI

Dyadic, Medytox To Co-develop Vaccines Against COVID-19 Variants

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI) and South Korea's Medytox Inc. will co-develop C1 manufactured COVID-19 vaccines and/or boosters, which will, if successful, be used to immunize people against two or more of the current and future COVID-19 variants, Dyadic said in a statement.

The companies have expanded their existing COVID-19 vaccine research collaboration which began in July 2020.

They have exclusive license for the Republic of Korea and multiple Southeast Asian countries, if successful.

DYAI closed Monday regular trading at $6.87 up $1.54 or 28.89 percent. But in the after-hours trading the stock dropped $0.23 or 3.35 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DYAI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular