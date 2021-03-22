Dyadic, Medytox To Co-develop Vaccines Against COVID-19 Variants

(RTTNews) - Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI) and South Korea's Medytox Inc. will co-develop C1 manufactured COVID-19 vaccines and/or boosters, which will, if successful, be used to immunize people against two or more of the current and future COVID-19 variants, Dyadic said in a statement.

The companies have expanded their existing COVID-19 vaccine research collaboration which began in July 2020.

They have exclusive license for the Republic of Korea and multiple Southeast Asian countries, if successful.

DYAI closed Monday regular trading at $6.87 up $1.54 or 28.89 percent. But in the after-hours trading the stock dropped $0.23 or 3.35 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.